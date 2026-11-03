Eos Therapeutic Riding Center Plans Holiday Fundraising Events

DANVILLE — Eos Therapeutic Riding Center is raising money to support its horses and programs serving people with disabilities and veterans. Founder and Executive Director Debbie Smith says the connection between horses and riders can produce remarkable results.

Smith recalls participants speaking their first words and taking their first steps after riding sessions, “I’ve been blessed to be able to have someone speak their first words to me that’s autistic, and, you know, riders that walk their first steps after they get off the horse. “And that’s the magic of what horses do for people.”

Eos is holding an online benefit auction through November 7th , with bidding closing at 9pm. Winter Wonderland follows November 14th , from 11am to 5pm, featuring holiday activities and photographs with live reindeer.

Photo proceeds will help purchase a new therapy horse. Details are available through the Eos Therapeutic Riding Center website www.eostrc.com.