BLOOMSBURG — Employers in Columbia and Montour counties are encouraged to save the date for a regional career fair. The Columbia Montour Chamber Foundation and Commonwealth University-Bloomsburg will host the event March 10, 2027.

Students from all eight school districts in Columbia and Montour counties will be invited to participate. Employers will showcase their businesses, discuss career opportunities, and connect with prospective future employees.

Organizers say the event will help strengthen the region’s workforce and introduce students to career opportunities close to home. Employer registration is now open at ColumbiaMontourChamber.com.