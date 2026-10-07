Elysburg Haunted House Benefits Volunteer Fire Companies

ELYSBURG — An extremely scary, and very important, fundraiser is underway in Northumberland County. The Elysburg Haunted House is open for October, with proceeds benefiting the Elysburg and Ralpho volunteer fire companies.

The attraction begins with a wooded entrance path before visitors enter a two-story haunted house and cellar. A wooded exit path features more actors, surprises, and chainsaws.

The haunted house is open Fridays and Saturdays on Route 487 at Gun Club Road. Gates open at 6pm, with haunting beginning at 7pm. Admission is $20, parking is free, and volunteers operate the attraction. More information is on the Elysburg Haunted House Facebook page.