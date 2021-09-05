DUI Checkpoints Scheduled Throughout Northumberland County

SUNBURY – Patrol Officers of the Pennsylvania State Police will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints on roadways throughout Northumberland County this month.

The goal of a sobriety checkpoint is to reduce the number of alcohol and drug related fatal and serious crashes, and to reduce the number of DUI drivers on Pennsylvania’s highways.

If you feel different, you drive different. If you feel impaired by drugs or alcohol, find a sober ride home. You can use the community’s sober ride program, or services like local taxis, Uber, or Lyft.