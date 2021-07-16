Driver Safety Awareness Week Offering Safety Tips for all Drivers

SUNBURY – We’re still in PennDOT’s Aggressive Driver and Commercial Driver Safety Week (this week) and transportation officials are offering tips for commercial truck drivers and motorists driving around them.

For commercial vehicle drivers, they advise them to be alert, well-rested and substance-free.

When it comes to the rest of us driving around commercial trucks, we have to be very careful, “If you can’t see a truck driver’s mirrors, the driver can’t see you. Remember to stay a back and hang to the left or the right so the driver can see you. If you are passing a truck, do not linger next to it.”

That’s Mike Diehl, Community Traffic Safety Coordinator for the Highway Safety Network. He also says driving close behind or beside a large truck can lead to a collision because the truck driver might not be able to see other vehicles, “If you are passing a large truck and you pull in front of them, do not suddenly break as trucks are very large and heavy and require a few feet to stop.”

PennDOT Safety Press Officer Kimberly Smith says, the possibility of getting stranded in the summer is less likely, it is always ‘best practice’ to be prepared, especially on long road trips, “Think about what your lifestyle is and bring extra life saving medication in case you need it and to remember to bring with you a medical kit, extra food, water, etc. as well as to drive slow in work zones. ”

Both Smith and Diehl were on a recent WKOK Sunrise program; they encouraged all drivers to slow down in work zones, wear seatbelts, and give your full attention to driving. You can hear their entire discussion on the WKOK Podcast page.