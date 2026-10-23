Dr. Alan Hack Named Next CSIU Executive Director

MILTON — The CSIU has selected its next executive director, effective September 1st, 2027 .

The CSIU Board of Directors approved the appointment of Dr. Alan Hack Wednesday , he’ll succeed Dr. John Kurelja, who plans to retire next August.

Hack currently serves as assistant executive director and chief academic officer, overseeing educational programs throughout the five-county region. He previously served six years as superintendent of the Warrior Run School District. Dr. Kurelja’s salary is over $225,000; Dr. Hack’s salary is about $175,000.

The CSIU provides educational services to more than 40,000 students, teachers, and administrators across Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union counties. The board says Hack’s appointment provides continuity as the organization prepares for its leadership transition next year.