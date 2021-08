LITTLE MAHANOY TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY – Dornsife Mountain Road is closing for two months . . . PennDOT has announced a new roadwork project on Route 4019 in Little Mahanoy Township, Northumberland County, which will close the Dornsife Mountain Rd starting Monday.

PennDOT says the closure is to work on the box culvert replacement and it is expected to be completed by mid-October, weather permitting, and a detour around the road will utilize routes 225 and 890 until then.