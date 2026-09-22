Dog Days Of Pillow Returns This Saturday

PILLOW — In Upper Dauphin County, dogs will take over the borough of Pillow Saturday for the annual Dog Days of Pillow celebration. Events run from 9am to 2pm with contests, demonstrations and activities throughout the day.

Morning events include obedience and agility, animal blessings, best trick, best costume and best look-alike contests. Musical hoops, egg-and-spoon rallies and a best belly-rub kicker contest are also planned.

Pennsylvania Department of Corrections K9 demonstration begins at noon, followed by the pet parade at 12:30pm. Afternoon contests include best beggar, best retriever and best kisser, with the raffle drawing at 2pm.