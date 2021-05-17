Diocese of Harrisburg: For Vaccinated, No Masks at Mass

HARRISBURG – Those who are fully vaccinated can now also attend Mass without masking. That’s the latest word from the Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg Monday. The Diocese says it announced that change during this past weekend’s Masses. People who are still not vaccinated must continue masking at Mass, and clergy and ministers will continue masking for the processionals and Distribution of Holy Communion.

In addition, the Diocese says capacity limits for Masses will be lifted the weekend of May 29-30.

Despite these announcements, the Diocese says the Dispensation from the Obligation for attending Mass remains in place; but Bishop Ronald Gainer is encouraging parishioners to return to mass as public activities begin to resume. The Diocese says it continues to closely monitor COVID-19 guidelines and recommendations from the Department of Health and the CDC.