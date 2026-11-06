DIG Furniture Bank Announces Move To Lewisburg

LEWISBURG — DIG Furniture Bank is moving to a new location at Brookpark Farm in Lewisburg. The organization announced Thursday it will begin operating at 196 Brookpark Circle in December. DIG has entered into a long-term lease with St. Paul’s United Church of Christ.

The new location was revealed during a celebration Thursday evening at Brasserie Louis in Lewisburg. DIG Furniture Bank provides furniture and household essentials to people and families in need. The organization is seeking volunteers to help with its move throughout November.