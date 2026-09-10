Detour for Route 147 southbound traffic begins Sunday

Drivers are advised that a portion of Route 147 southbound will be closed in Northumberland and Union counties, for planned concrete road repair work.

Between Sunday, September 13 , at 7:00 PM and Monday, September 21 , at 6:00 AM, both lanes of Route 147 southbound will be closed between the Ridge Road (Route 1024) interchange in Point Township, Northumberland County and the Route 15 south interchange in Union Township, Union County, while the contractor performs concrete work at the Route 15 southbound entry ramp.

A detour using Ridge Road, Route 405, and Route 11 will be in place while work is being completed.

Trumbull Corporation in a joint venture with Golden Triangle Construction Company is the prime contractor for this work, which is part of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) paving project.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com.