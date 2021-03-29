Dept. of Health Announces New Nursing Home Guidance

ELIZABETHTOWN – Pennsylvanians can visit with family and friends in nursing homes again. During a news conference Monday at an Elizabethtown, Lancaster County, nursing home, Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam announced revised nursing home visitation guidance. This comes after the state also announced Monday the completion of vaccinating residents and staff through its Federal Pharmacy Partnership.

Beam says it allows for ‘responsible indoor visitation at all times for all residents, regardless of vaccination status of the resident or visitor, unless certain scenarios arise that would limit visitations. Those scenarios include:

For unvaccinated residents if the COVID-19 county positivity rate is greater than 10 percent and less than 70 percent of residents in the facility are fully vaccinated.

Residents with confirmed COVID infection, vaccinated or not, until they have met the criteria to discontinue transmission-based precautions

Residents in quarantine, vaccinated or not, until they have met criteria for release from quarantine

Additionally, when a new case among residents or staff is identified, a facility should immediately begin outbreak testing and suspend all visitations – except that required under federal disability rights law. Once at least one round of facility-wide testing is completed, there is guidance for facilities to resume visitation.