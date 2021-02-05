Dept. of Health: 2nd Doses of Vaccine Will Be On Time

HARRISBURG – Are there vials of COVID-19 vaccine in storage, set aside for people’s second dose? During a news briefing Friday, Department of Health Senior Advisor Lindsey Mauldin told providers–give out the vaccine you have–we’ll provide more when the time comes for second does.

She assured providers second doses will be sent on time for those appointments, “Providers do not have to set aside the vaccine they received for first doses to make sure there’s a second dose. We have purposefully included your second dose into our allocation strategy because it’s essential that Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated.”

Meanwhile, frustrations are mounting over the state not having a centralized vaccine registration system, instead leaving it up to local providers who’ve been flooded with calls. Mauldin says the state having a limited supply prevents it from creating a centralized system, but also, “Our focus at this point is on our ‘1A’ population, our most vulnerable citizens.”

“Again, I think as we compare states, I think it’s important to look at the demographics of our state and recognize that Pennsylvania has an older population than some of our surrounding states. We also have a larger number of skilled nursing facilities and long-term care facilities that fit under ‘1A’” she said.

The department is looking into opening mass vaccination clinics, possibly at venues like major sports stadia, as they have done in neighboring states, “So we are looking at that. I’d also note again, every state is different, so while we might look similar in some ways to New York or West Virginia, our population is very different as well as the geography around Pennsylvania.”

The Department of Health is also reminding residents to consider not gathering for the Super Bowl this weekend.