Department of Health Launches “Your Turn” Vaccine Eligibility Tool

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Health has launched a new tool called “Your Turn” to help Pennsylvanians understand where they fall in the vaccine prioritization plan and to be alerted when it is their turn to schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Senior Advisor, Lindsey Mauldin, “Your Turn will solely be used for the purpose of determining if you are eligible to receive the vaccine. It does not register you to receive a vaccine, it does not guarantee a vaccination appointment.”

Mauldin says individuals younger than 65 can use the online tool, but if an individual does not have internet access or is unable to access the tool, they can call 877-PA-HEALTH and speak to a representative who will assist them in determining their vaccine eligibility.

“Vaccine is being provided to Pennsylvanians in a way the is ethical, equitable, and efficient. We are asking all Pennsylvanians to know when it is “Your Turn.” This way, we can make sure our most vulnerable residents can get vaccinated now. These are the people who are more likely to get very sick from COVID, and who are more likely to die from it.”

While the question of a centralized system for vaccination appointments continues to arise, Mauldin says, it isn’t a solution to several other issues they are currently facing, “I definitely understand how that can be frustrating. I think, again, the centralized system would not help with the limited supply that we’re working with.”

Mauldin adds, “I will note, however, that the “Your Turn” tool can help folks, again, with that future communication and to help them determine where they fall in that prioritization strategy. And then again, they are able to enter their information and receive information about future distributions in their local community.”

If someone does qualify for a vaccine, they can visit the vaccine provider map to set up an appointment with a provider.