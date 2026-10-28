DEP Finds No Immediate Air Quality Risk Near Mine Fire

MOUNT CARMEL TOWNSHIP — New air quality testing near the Locust Gap mine fire shows no current risk to nearby residents.

Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection says tests Monday and Tuesday found no detectable carbon monoxide or hydrogen sulfide at seven monitoring locations.

The results follow complaints of worsening smoke, breathing difficulties, burning eyes, and strong sulfur odors. Township officials declared a disaster emergency Monday after smoke and fog created near-whiteout conditions along Route 901.

DEP says it is working with federal environmental officials to install additional air quality monitors this week. Meanwhile, crews continue excavating and cooling burning material, with firefighting efforts approximately 70 percent complete and no firm completion date.