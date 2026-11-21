HARRISBURG — Democrats are outlining an ambitious legislative agenda as they prepare to take full control of Pennsylvania’s state government. WVIA reports Governor Josh Shapiro’s priorities include raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Other priorities include protecting abortion rights, legalizing recreational marijuana, increasing mass transit funding, and expanding affordable housing. Democrats also want additional public education funding and stronger regulations governing data centers.

Republican leaders say they remain willing to cooperate but will continue advocating for limited government intervention. Meanwhile, Pennsylvania’s projected $2.35 billion budget deficit could complicate some of the Democrats’ spending proposals.