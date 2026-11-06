Democrats Outline Agenda After Winning Pennsylvania Legislature

HARRISBURG — In Harrisburg, Democrats will hold the House, Senate, and governor’s office.

During a post-election news conference, state house Speaker Joanna McClinton said the Democratic victories represent more than a narrow majority…she said they’ll be employing a work ethic they learned while in the minority, “Take the time, sit down and listen…how to find common ground, how to build a lasting coalition, and most importantly how to respond to the demand of the hour.”

Gov. Shapiro said priorities include raising the minimum wage, funding public transportation, expanding housing, and protecting reproductive rights. Democrats are preparing a legislative agenda for their first 100 days in power.