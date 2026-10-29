Democratic Challenger for 108th Says Affordability Drives Her House Campaign

DANVILLE — Democrat Amber Neidig says affordability is the leading concern she’s hearing while campaigning for Pennsylvania’s 108th House District. Neidig is challenging Republican incumbent Rep. Michael Stender for the seat representing Montour County and part of Northumberland County.

Neidig says conversations with voters have focused on healthcare, utility bills, and everyday expenses. She says her campaign emphasizes direct contact with residents rather than relying primarily on social media, “So, affordability is definitely the number one issue that we’re hearing from everyone, whether it is healthcare costs, utility costs, costs at the grocery store, or the gas that they’re putting in their gas tanks.”

Neidig also cites her decades of community service as a qualification. Rep. Stender has also been invited to outline his campaign.