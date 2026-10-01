Data Center Update Planned By LSC, Penn State Extension

Mark Lawrence | October 1, 2026 9:07 am |

HARRISBURG — Penn State Extension will hold a virtual program next month focusing on the rapidly changing data center industry. State Senator Lynda Schlegel Culver says the session will run from 6 to 7 p.m.

The program will cover current data center technologies, industry trends and emerging best practices. Culver says the information will provide insights for planning, operations and decision-making.

The session will be available through Facebook Live and Zoom. Participants who want to submit questions must register for Zoom, where questions will be accepted during the program.

About The Author

Written by Mark Lawrence

Program Director at Newsradio 1070 WKOK