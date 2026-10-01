Data Center Update Planned By LSC, Penn State Extension

HARRISBURG — Penn State Extension will hold a virtual program next month focusing on the rapidly changing data center industry. State Senator Lynda Schlegel Culver says the October 26 session will run from 6 to 7 p.m.

The program will cover current data center technologies, industry trends and emerging best practices. Culver says the information will provide insights for planning, operations and decision-making.

The session will be available through Facebook Live and Zoom. Participants who want to submit questions must register for Zoom, where questions will be accepted during the program.