Danville Veterans Monument Seeks Names Of Service Members

DANVILLE — Organizers of a veterans monument in Danville’s Memorial Park are seeking names of those who served in recent wars. VFW Post 298 and Montour County Veterans Affairs are collecting submissions for the Global War on Terrorism Monument.

Eligible veterans served during Desert Shield or Desert Storm, the Afghanistan War, or the Iraq War. They must have lived in Montour County or attended Danville Area schools during their service.

Families may also submit names of deceased veterans. Submissions must include a copy of military discharge papers, service information, and proof of eligibility.

Mail submissions to Montour County Veterans Affairs, 435 East Front Street, Danville.