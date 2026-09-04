Danville Students Demonstrate High-Tech Agriculture Skills

DANVILLE — Danville Area High School students demonstrated their drone-piloting skills Wednesday as part of career preparation in agriculture. PA Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding visited environmental science and veterinary science classes to see students use equipment funded through PA Farm Bill grants.

The state says Danville High School has received two Agriculture and Youth grants totaling $15,000 since 2023. Teacher Van Wagner says students gain hands-on drone experience and can pursue an FAA drone pilot license.