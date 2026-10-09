Danville Food Bank Urgently Needs Volunteers Saturday

DANVILLE — The Danville-Riverside Food Bank is urgently seeking volunteers for Saturday’s distribution. Organizers say volunteer numbers are near the minimum needed to operate successfully.

They say, with high food and gasoline prices straining household budgets, another busy distribution day is expected. Volunteers are welcome beginning at 7:30am at Shiloh United Church of Christ in Danville, with distribution starting at 10am.

Organizers say even an hour or two of help is welcome, with jobs available for different physical abilities. Motorists should also expect heavy traffic near Bloom Street and Lombard Avenue. More information is available on the food bank’s Facebook page.