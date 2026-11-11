Danville-Riverside Food Bank Plans Thanksgiving Giveaway

DANVILLE — The Danville-Riverside Food Bank will hold its annual Feed-a-Friend Thanksgiving food giveaway this Saturday , 10am to 1pm. The distribution will be held at Shiloh United Church of Christ on Bloom Street in Danville.

Registration is required through the Good Samaritan Mission at 570-275-2500, extension 5. Organizers say callers should follow the recorded instructions and will not receive a return call.

Food pickup will be drive-through, and one family member must be present. People who are not registered in advance will be asked to return at 1pm for possible assistance.