Danville Primary School Closed Next Week Due to COVID Cases

DANVILLE – COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the Danville Area School District, forcing one of its buildings to close next week. Superintendent Dr. Ricki Boyle says the Danville Primary School will be closed October 4-8, next Monday through Friday, due to the number of impacted classrooms.

Dr. Boyle says the Primary building closure affects Kindergarten through second grade, head start and Pre-K counts programs. The Primary building will conduct all virtual learning next week.

Dr. Boyle also announced there are confirmed positive cases in every building in the district.