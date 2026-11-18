DANVILLE — Volunteers in Danville will honor deceased veterans during National Wreaths Across America Day next month. Held on Saturday, December 19 , the ceremony begins at noon, with wreaths placed at Odd Fellows, St. Joseph’s, and Shiloh Reformed cemeteries. All three cemeteries are located along Old Bloom Road.

The annual observance encourages communities to remember fallen veterans, honor their service and teach younger generations about their sacrifices. Organizers are seeking volunteers to donate soup for a fellowship gathering following the wreath-laying ceremony. Anyone can text Colleen Marion at 570-863-9111.