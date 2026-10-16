Danville Names Myers Halloween Parade Grand Marshal

DANVILLE — A longtime Danville volunteer firefighter and fire police officer will serve as grand marshal of the 2026 Halloween Parade. H. David Myers is being recognized for nearly seven decades of service. Myers joined Goodwill Hose Company in 1958 and volunteered with Danville Ambulance Service from 1968 through 1989.

He joined the Danville Fire Police in 1972 and remains active today. Myers now has 68 years of service with Goodwill Hose Company and 54 years with Danville Fire Police. Danville previously honored Myers in 2016 for his decades of volunteer service and his work at emergencies, community events, parades, and public safety details.