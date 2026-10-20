Danville Man Wanted For Allegedly Shooting At Dog

DANVILLE — A Danville man is wanted by state police after allegedly firing a handgun at his ex-wife’s dog. Police say 46-year-old James Steele was captured on a doorbell camera during the October 5th incident on Liberty Valley Road.

Investigators say Steele stood on the woman’s porch, threatened to shoot the dog, and fired one round toward it. The shot was also directed toward Route 642, where a vehicle was passing.

Police recovered a spent shell casing from the porch but did not indicate whether the dog was struck. Steele faces felony firearms and animal cruelty charges, along with misdemeanor reckless endangerment and other charges.