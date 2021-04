DANVILLE – An increase of COVID-19 is forcing the Danville High School to dismiss students early today and move to virtual learning the rest of the week. Superintendent Dr. Ricki Boyle announced Monday the high school only will be dismissed at 1 p.m. today due to the increase in cases and the need to quarantine students.

Virtual learning will start Tuesday and run through Friday this week. Dr. Boyle says all outdoor activities and athletics may continue.