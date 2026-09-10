Danville Heritage Festival is Saturday

DANVILLE — Six hours of live music will fill Canal Park during this Saturday ’s Danville Heritage Festival. The Danville Business Alliance says performances will run from 10am to 4pm during the downtown celebration.

The lineup includes Leo Armbruster, John Sweeney and Mike Hickey, Scott Douglas and Friends, Woody Wolfe, Antonio Andrade and Allan Combs.

Music will run continuously in one-hour sets throughout the day. The performances coincide with the 48th Annual Fall Arts & Crafts Festival, featuring more than 100 vendors, food, family activities and special America 250 train rides.