Danville Growers’ Market Continues Through October

DANVILLE — The Danville Growers’ Market will continue Saturday mornings every weekend in October on Ferry Street. The market runs from 8am to noon and the Danville Business Alliance says shoppers can find fresh produce, baked goods, handcrafted items and other locally made products.

The market supports regional growers, makers, and small businesses. A Healthy Halloween event will also be held at the market October 31 , with costumes and pumpkin painting. Other October events include Danville After Dark October 22 , Trunk or Treat October 27 and the Halloween Parade October 29 . Visit visitdanvillepa.org.