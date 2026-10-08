Danville Growers’ Market Continues Through October

DANVILLE — The Danville Growers’ Market will continue mornings every weekend in October on Ferry Street. The market runs from 8am to noon and the Danville Business Alliance says shoppers can find fresh produce, baked goods, handcrafted items and other locally made products.
The market supports regional growers, makers, and small businesses. A Healthy Halloween event will also be held at the market , with costumes and pumpkin painting. Other October events include Danville After Dark , Trunk or Treat and the Halloween Parade . Visit visitdanvillepa.org.