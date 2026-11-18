DANVILLE — Danville residents can explore local history while helping shape future walking and biking improvements during a guided community walk today . The Danville Discovery Walk is scheduled for today from 3pm to 5pm. The Montour County Historical Society and SEDA-COG will lead participants through historic streets.

Walkers will also help identify improvements needed for pedestrians, cyclists, and people with mobility challenges. The route is less than three miles and begins at Geisinger’s Red Lane parking lot. The event is part of an ongoing update to the region’s Active Transportation Plan.