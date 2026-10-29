Danville Community Center To Host Veterans Day Event

DANVILLE — Veterans and their families are invited to a free community appreciation and resource event next week at the Danville Area Community Center. Veterans Community Day is Friday , Nov. 6, from 10am to 2pm at 1041 Liberty Street, with lunch provided.

This year’s theme focuses on healing, hope, and thriving after military service. Featured speakers include Williamsport Vet Center psychologist Dr. Patricia Segee and US Army veteran Tim Egan.

Representatives from the Veterans Affairs Department, CareerLink, and local service organizations will offer information and assistance. The event is open to veterans, military families, and community members.