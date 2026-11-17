DANVILLE — The Danville Child Development Center will celebrate the grand reopening of its renovated playground Friday afternoon. The project was three years in the making and received support from community donors and funding partners.

The celebration begins at 4pm at the center on Wall Street. The Columbia Montour Chamber of Commerce will participate in an official ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Festivities will include family activities, playground fun, and food from several local vendors. Current and former families, alumni, and community supporters are invited to attend, with more information available on the Danville Child Development Center’s Facebook page.