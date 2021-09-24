Danville Business Owner Dies From Welding Accident

DANVILLE – A long-time Danville businesswoman had died following a welding accident Thursday afternoon. Mahoning Township Police Chief Fred Dyroff says 64-year-old Kathy Snyder died from her injuries overnight at Lehigh Valley Health Network Regional Burn Center near Allentown.

Dyroff says the accident occurred just before 2 p.m. Thursday at her shop when a diesel tank she was welding exploded. Dyroff says 90% of Snyder’s body suffered severe burns despite wearing a welding helmet. Snyder was then flown to the hospital where she later died.

Snyder had operated Haupt Welding for more than 30 years, which was founded by her father in 1960.