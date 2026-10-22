Danville After Dark Features Free Outdoor Halloween Movie Tonight

DANVILLE — Families are invited to enjoy a free outdoor movie, and Halloween treats this evening in downtown Danville. The Danville Business Alliance will host Danville After Dark in Canal Park, featuring the family favorite, Casper.

Festivities begin at 6pm, with the movie starting at 6:30pm. Visitors can enjoy s’mores around fire pits, hot cocoa, popcorn, and other refreshments.

The first 100 children will receive free trick-or-treat bags, courtesy of Service First Federal Credit Union. Families are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets for the evening. The event is free and open to everyone. More information is available at visitdanvillepa.org.