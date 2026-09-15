Daily Item: Mahoning Township Residents Debate Police Role In ICE Raid

DANVILLE — More than 35 Mahoning Township residents packed Monday night’s supervisors meeting to debate township police involvement in a recent ICE operation. The Daily Item reports that residents spoke both for and against the department’s assistance during the September 2 raid.

Police told the crowd 10 people were detained, not 40 as immigration advocates had claimed. Police say they are required to cooperate when federal authorities request assistance. The operation involved workers on the Geisinger construction project. Geisinger says it is not responsible for the construction workers.