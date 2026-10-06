Culver, Mako Highlight Lifesaving Impact Of Organ Donation

HARRISBURG — Two Pennsylvania lawmakers who received organ transplants joined Monday ’s Steps for Life Advocacy Walk at the state Capitol.

State Senator Lynda Schlegel Culver and Rep. Zachary Mako shared their personal experiences while encouraging more Pennsylvanians to become organ donors.

Sen. Culver received a kidney from a living family donor, while Rep. Mako received a transplant from a deceased donor. Both credited those donations with giving them another chance at life.

The Gift of Life Donor Program says more than 6,000 Pennsylvanians are awaiting lifesaving transplants. Sen. Culver is also backing legislation providing tax deductions for some living-donor expenses.