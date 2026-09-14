CSVT Closure Will Send Heavy Traffic Through Northumberland

NORTHUMBERLAND — A southbound closure on the CSVT is sending significantly more traffic through Northumberland this week.

PennDOT says Route 147 southbound was scheduled to be closed Sunday night, between Ridge Road in Point Township and Route 15 south in Union Township. That means the new CSVT bridge will be closed for southbound traffic.

The detour uses Ridge Road, Route 405 and Route 11 through Northumberland. PennDOT says no traffic pattern or traffic signal changes are planned, but three signals along the route will be monitored and timing adjusted if needed.

Crews will be repairing the Route 15 southbound entrance ramp, and the peeling epoxy overlay on the new Susquehanna River bridge. Northbound bridge-surface repairs are also planned this week, only under single-lane conditions. PennDOT says…check 511PA.com before you head out.