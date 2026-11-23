DANVILLE — A new initiative addressing homelessness and housing insecurity was unveiled last Thursday during the ‘Homeless in the Valley’ event. Central Susquehanna Opportunities launched the Front Door Fund to help families with unexpected housing expenses.

The Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit is the founding sponsor of the fund, which will address unmet housing-related needs. CSO’s Megan Bair says the community-supported fund will address needs not covered by existing funding. Those needs include pest control, basic household items, and other emergency housing expenses.

Bair says, from July through October, nearly 1,900 housing-related needs were reported across Columbia, Montour, and Northumberland counties. Information about the Front Door Fund and opportunities to donate are available at csocares.org.