CSO Adds Mobile Food Pantry Stops In County

HERNDON — Central Susquehanna Opportunities is adding mobile food pantry stops in Herndon and Mount Carmel which they say will expand food access in Northumberland County. The first visit will be this Thursday at the Herndon Adult Community Center, 5089 State Route 147, from 10am to noon. The next Herndon distribution will be October 15 .

The following week, CSO will bring the pantry to Mount Carmel Thursday, September 24 , from 10am to noon at Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 47 South Market Street. The next Mount Carmel distribution will be October 22 . Distribution will be first-come, first-served while supplies last. More info at www.csocares.org/food.