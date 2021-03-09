CSIU Teacher Vaccines Now Starting Friday

WKOK Staff | March 9, 2021 |

MONTANDON – Teachers in the Valley will start to get their COVID-19 vaccines this week, but will now start this Friday. Administration of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at the CSIU were originally scheduled to begin this Thursday. The CSIU says its clinic will now run Friday from 2-9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Monday 2-9 p.m.

 

The CSIU says the state recently made those adjustments, and the state was still working through logistics when the initial dates were announced last week.

