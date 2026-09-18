CSIU Executive Director to Retire in 2027

MILTON — The Standard Journal is reporting… Dr. John Kurelja will retire as executive director of the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit, effective Aug. 31, 2027. Dr. Kurelja’s pending retirement was noted on the agenda for the CSIU board meeting held Wednesday evening.

He was hired as the executive director in 2016, replacing the retiring Kevin Singer. Prior to joining CSIU, Kurelja had served for five years as the Warrior Run School District’s superintendent. At the time of his hiring in 2016, it was noted that Kurelja had 26 years of experience in education.