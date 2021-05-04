UPDATE: Two-Alarm Fire & Explosion at PlayWorld, Route 192 Shut Down

LEWISBURG – Several volunteer fire crews are at the scene of a working commercial fire at PlayWorld in Buffalo Township, Union County. According to emergency communications, the fire was reported just before noon Tuesday. Crews indicate it is a working fire in an oven there, and a third alarm was advised in the shipping area. Crews also say the fire is through the roof and employees are being evacuated. Then just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, an explosion was reported inside the building and crews were ordered to evacuate. EMS was called to the scene just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday as well.

Emergency communications say Buffalo Road (Route 192) is being shutdown to as far as 15th Street, and PennDOT and Union County EMA are also being notified. 511pa.com also says the road is closed from Reitz Boulevard to Fairground Road. We’re working to gather more details.