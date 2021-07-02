Crash Blocking Traffic on I-80 East in Valley

MILTON – A portion of I-80 east in the Valley is blocked after a multi-vehicle crash Friday afternoon. According to emergency communications, the crash was first reported just after 3:30 p.m. at mile-marker 213 along I-80 east, that’s just after the Milton exit. First responders say both east bound lanes are blocked due to a camping trailer on the roadway. According to PA511, all lanes of I-80 east are closed between Exits 212 (Milton) and 215 (Limestoneville) One minor injury is reported, but that person is being taken to Geisinger. We’re working to gather more details.