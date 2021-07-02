MILTON – A portion of I-80 east in the Valley is blocked after a multi-vehicle crash Friday afternoon. According to emergency communications, the crash was first reported just after 3:30 p.m. at mile-marker 213 along I-80 east, that’s just after the Milton exit. First responders say both east bound lanes are blocked due to a camping trailer on the roadway. According to PA511, all lanes of I-80 east are closed between Exits 212 (Milton) and 215 (Limestoneville) One minor injury is reported, but that person is being taken to Geisinger. We’re working to gather more details.
Crash Blocking Traffic on I-80 East in Valley
| July 2, 2021 |