COVID Update: New Bucknell COVID Cases Lessening

HARRISBURG – The amount of new COVID-19 cases at Bucknell University has dropped. On its dashboard Saturday, Bucknell says it has two more active cases, now up to 192 total active cases – 187 among students and five among faculty and staff. So far this spring, Bucknell says there have been a total of 279 cases. The university’s isolation space has also improved slightly, now at 70% capacity. The university has been conducting remote learning the last two weeks and is returning to in-person instruction this Monday.

At Susquehanna University, there remain nine active cases on campus – six among students, three among faculty and staff.

There were no changes Saturday to the major outbreak numbers at SCI Coal Township – remaining with 162 active COVID cases among inmates and 22 among employees.

In its daily update Saturday, the state Department of Health reported no new first doses administered in the Valley again, but 408 more people received their second dose and are fully vaccinated. The rest of the local numbers:

Montour – 2,931 people who received first doses (Reconciled Saturday), 3,104 who received second doses (+48 Saturday)

Northumberland – 10,007 people who received first doses (Reconciled Saturday), 4,996 people who received second doses (+228 Saturday)

Snyder – 3,501 people who received first doses (Reconciled Saturday), 1,327 people who received second doses (+71 Saturday)

Union – 4,265 people who received first doses (Reconciled Saturday), 1,822 people who received second doses (+61 Saturday)

To date, of the 2,766,400 doses allocated through , we have administered 1,931,557 doses total through :

First doses, 88 percent (1,421,115 administered of 1,610,175 allocated)

Second doses, 44 percent (510,442 administered of 1,156,225 allocated)

The department also identified 90 new deaths via the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 23,570 since March. 2,818 additional positive cases of COVID-19 have also been confirmed, bringing the statewide total to 911,951, of which 88% have recovered. The state has also reported an 6.5% positivity rate for this week. In the Valley, 60 new cases and one new death has been reported:

Northumberland County has 22 new cases, reaching 7,856 cases overall since the start of the pandemic. There are also a total of 319 deaths since March.

Snyder has 18 new cases at 2,954 overall and a total of 78 deaths.

Montour has six new cases at 1,782 overall and a new death for a total of 58.

Union County’s has 14 new cases at 5,082 overall cases since the start of the pandemic and a total of 80 deaths.

Hospitalizations

The state says over 2,000 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 443 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. 259 are on ventilators. All of those numbers are lower than the day before. Locally:

Geisinger Danville – 49 people admitted, 13 are in the ICU and nine is on a ventilator.

Geisinger Shamokin – eight people are admitted and none in the ICU or on a ventilator.

Evangelical Community Hospital has one fewer patient – eight patients are admitted, one in the ICU and none are on a ventilator.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.