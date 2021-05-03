COVID Two-Day Total: Over 4,300 Statewide Cases, Hospitalizations Now Over 2,100

HARRISBURG – The number of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania remained relatively the same, and statewide hospitalizations continue going down.

In its daily update Monday which includes Sunday, the state Department of health said there were 4,381 additional positive cases of COVID-19. That brings the statewide total to 1,158,486 cases in the past 15-months, of which 89% have recovered.

Locally, there were 53 new cases; most of them coming from Northumberland County with 23 new cases brings the county total to 9,268. Snyder County had nine new cases for a total of 3,532. Union County has 20 new cases for a total of 5,948. Montour County, one new case for a total of 1,964.

Also in Monday’s update the state indicated hospitalizations dropped again the last two days, as there are now 2,151 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 484 patients are in the intensive care unit and 261 are on ventilators.

Locally, very little change in the number of local residents in the hospital. Geisinger Danville has 46 coronavirus patients, with one additional person in intensive care (16), and four people on ventilators. Geisinger Shamokin has three patients, and Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg has 15 COVID patients, four are in intensive care.

Bucknell University, which has had 559 cases of the disease since the start of the spring semester, and dozens of cases lately, now has 38 active cases (this is 12 fewer than reported Saturday). 36 students and two staff have the disease right now, according to the university. Susquehanna University now has seven active student cases, they’ve had 137 cases this semester.

The state reports 23 new deaths for a total of 26,276 people who have died from COVID-19 related disease since the pandemic began. No new deaths are reported locally (Northumberland County 347; Snyder County 83; Union County 86 and Montour 63 deaths).

Locally, 1,585 more people have had at least one dose of a vaccine:

Northumberland County, 478more, total 60,524, 28,020one dose, 32,504 have two.

Snyder County has 131 more doses in arm, total 21,683; 9,380 have one, 12,303 have two.

Union County, 838 new doses for a total of 26,868 (11,652 one, 15,216 two)

Montour County, 138 more shots, 18,380 have at least one, 8,551have one, 9,829 have two.

Statewide, the Department of Health reports, vaccine providers have administered over 8.6 total vaccine doses, over 3.5 million people are fully vaccinated; over 1.8 million people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine and over 5.4 million have at least recieved at least one dose.