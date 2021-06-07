COVID-19 Three Day Total: Hospitalizations Below 800

HARRISBURG – Statewide hospitalizations related to COVID-19 are now below 800, and local and statewide vaccination numbers got a boost over the weekend. In its three-day update Monday, the state Department of Health says there are now 754 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide. Of that number, 173 patients are in an intensive care unit and 104 are on a ventilator.

There are no changes to the local hospitalization numbers; Geisinger Danville has a total of 27 patients, with eight in intensive care, and three people on ventilators. Geisinger Shamokin now has four patients, one in the ICU. Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg has three COVID patients, with three in intensive care.

In statewide vaccine data, over 4.8 million people are fully vaccinated and 55.7% of those 18 and older are fully vaccinated. Over 10.8 million total doses have been administered.

As for local vaccine data, 1,624 more people received at least one dose of a vaccine over the last three days. 916 Northumberland County residents have received one of the shots of the vaccine, now 73,595 people in the county have been vaccinated (37,339 partially, 36,256 fully). Snyder County has 287 more doses in arm for a total of 26,819 (14,650 partially, 12,169 fully). Union County residents have 315 new doses for a total of 32,928 (17,376 partially, 15,552 fully) and Montour County, 390 more shots for a total 21,177 (10,868 partially, 10,309 fully).

Additionally, there were 1,106 additional new positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 1,205,989, of which 96% have recovered. Locally there were 20 new cases; Northumberland County has 13 of those new cases, bringing the county total to 9,671, Union County has two new cases with at total of 6,138 cases, and Montour has five new cases, with a total of 2,021 cases. Snyder County’s case count was reconciled to a total of 3,668 cases.

Also statewide, 35 new deaths were also reported, for a total of 27,360 since the pandemic began. There are no new deaths locally – Union has a total of 88 deaths, and Montour’s total is now 67 since the start of the pandemic. Northumberland County remains with a total of 357 deaths, and Snyder County has 85 total deaths.