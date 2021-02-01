COVID-19 Two-Day totals: PA Reaches Over One Million Vaccine Doses

HARRISBURG – Two pieces of good news regarding COVID-19 in Pennsylvania from the last two days; Department of Health says the state has reached over one million vaccine doses distributed, and there were under 3,000 new cases confirmed for Monday’s count for the first time since November.

In Monday’s update which also includes Sunday, the Department of Health confirmed 1,734 more people have received their first dose in the Valley, along with 717 more people receiving their second dose. Here is the total number of people receiving the vaccine so far locally, the increase from the day before, and the numbers related to the second doses:

Montour –2,650 people who received first doses (Amended from Saturday’s update), 1,872 who received second doses (+354 Monday)

Northumberland – 7,424 people who received first doses (+400), 1,705 people who received second doses (+265)

Snyder – 2,371 people who received first doses (+162), 495 people who received second doses (+46)

Union – 2,920 people who received first doses (+133), 842 people who received second doses (+52)

Statewide, there are over 615,000 people who received first doses and over 196,000 people who received second doses, which equals over one million doses administered.

Locally, 122 new positive test results and six new deaths have been confirmed:

Northumberland County 68 new cases at 6,866 overall since the start of the pandemic. There is also one new death at 294 total since March.

Union County’s case count was reconciled Monday to 4,071 overall and two new deaths 74 total.

Snyder has 17 new cases at 2,571 overall and a new death 69 total, and

Montour has 34 new cases at 1,627 overall and two new deaths at 52 total.

Statewide, 2,854 new cases were confirmed Monday – the lowest new set of cases statewide since November, and 3,985 new cases were confirmed Sunday; that means over 6,800 new cases were confirmed the last two days, and the statewide total is now over 846,000, of which 82% have recovered. 85 new deaths have also been confirmed the last two days and the state death toll is over 21,600.

Statewide hospitalizations are now down to over 3,200. Of those patients, over 600 are in an ICU and over 400 are on ventilators. At Valley hospitals (updated Monday):

Geisinger Danville has three fewer patients – 116 people admitted, 20 in the ICU and 13 on ventilators.

Geisinger Shamokin has two new patients – seven people admitted and one in the ICU.

Evangelical Community Hospital has six fewer patients – 24 patients admitted, three in the ICU and one on a ventilator.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.