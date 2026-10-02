Covered Bridge Puzzle Features Montour County Landmark

BLOOMSBURG — The Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau has released its 16th annual covered bridge puzzle, featuring Montour County’s historic Sam Wagner Covered Bridge.

The 550-piece puzzle uses a photograph by Jimmy Tighe and measures 18 by 24 inches when completed. Only 350 limited-edition puzzles were produced, and no additional order will be made once they sell out.

The bridge, built in 1881, connects Montour and Northumberland counties across Chillisquaque Creek and reopened to traffic earlier this year. Puzzles cost $18, with two dollars from each sale benefiting the Columbia County Covered Bridge Association. For more information, visit heartofpa.com..