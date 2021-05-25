Coroner: Sunbury House Fire Didn’t Cause Death of Man

SUNBURY – Turns out a man who was found dead after a Sunbury house fire did not die from the blaze. Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn says 63-year-old Lonnie Melton was deceased before the fire. Lynn says Melton’s cause of death is pending further toxicology and other testing.

We last told you the fire occurred Friday afternoon at 531 Oberdorf Street, in the hill section of the city. The fire is thought to be accidental and is under investigation. A state police fire marshal was called to investigate.